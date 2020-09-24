Advertisement

SNCO Election Office holding voter registration drive

Shawnee County Election Office holds advance voting before Election Day. (July 28, 2020)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Election Office wants to make sure everyone is registered to vote.

The Election Office is holding a voting drive this weekend at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library. They will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, ready to help people to register.

Election Commissioner Andrew Howell encourages everyone already registered to check their information, and make sure everything is up to date.

A similar drive will be held again right before the October 13th deadline.

