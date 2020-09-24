Shawnee Co. sees two new deaths related to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

The Shawnee County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows the county lost two more residents to COVID-19, bringing the county death toll up to 32 people.

Currently, the dashboard shows out of 2,659 confirmed cases, it currently only has 373 active cases and 2,254 recoveries.

The county has 24 hospitalizations related to the virus according to the dashboard.

