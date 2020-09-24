Advertisement

Shawnee Co. falls in COVID-19 moderate zone, Stormont Vail sees uptick

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19 shows the county’s transmission rate is declining, however, Stormont Vail says it has seen its COVID-19 positive testing rate at above 10% for the second day in a row.

The Shawnee County Health Department says its Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19 shows Shawnee Co.'s transmission rate is declining as it sits at a score of seven.

The Shawnee County Community Scorecard shows the county sits in the moderate level with a score of seven.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)

According to the Scorecard, weekly cases have decreased from 123 to 102, which is still at the moderate level.

The Scorecard also shows that the county’s COVID-19 trend continues to decrease as well as its percent positive test, which comes in at 3.7%, a sharp decline from the previous week’s percent positive of 5.2%.

However, Stormont Vail said it is experiencing its second day in a row where its COVID-19 percent positive tests are above 10%, which is concerning as rates above 5% are indicative of active community transmission. Since the Community Transmission Scorecard is updated weekly, the hospital’s most recent numbers may indicate a rise in the upcoming week’s score.

Stormont Vail is experiencing a second day of percent positive tests above 10%, which indicates a higher score for next week's community transmission scorecard.(Stormont Vail Health)

The Community Scorecard also shows that the county’s percentage of new cases with an unknown source of infection is still at the uncontrolled high level at 54%, but is a decrease from the previous week’s 65%.

Shawnee Co.'s hospital occupancy remains at a low level with 73.8% of hospital beds occupied.

The Scorecard shows, however, that the county’s public health system capacity stress remains at a high level.

