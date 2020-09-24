SENT Topeka works to educate teens on their rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together is hosting a teen summit covering their rights.

Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together says it is partnering with the Empowerment Coalition to host a teen summit titled, “Know Your Rights.”

SENT Topeka said the summit will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Resource Council located at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.

According to the organization, speakers include Tonda Hill, Deputy Public Defender for the NE Kansas Conflicts office, Trenton James, Division Manager Adult Intensive Supervision Probation Services, and Chris Greene, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Allen County Community College - Burlingame Campus.

For more information contact SENT Topeka at 785-783-2535.

