Senate passes U.S. SAFE WEB reauthorization

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senators Moran and Blumenthal are applauding the U.S. Senate for its passage of the U.S. SAFE WEB reauthorization.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), chairman and ranking member of the Commerce Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection with jurisdiction over the Federal Trade Commission, says he and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) are applauding the Senate passage of the U.S. SAFE WEB Extension Act, extending the U.S. SAFE WEB Act of 2006 for another seven years.

According to Sen. Moran, the legislation renews the FTC’s international data enforcement authority allowing it to work with foreign countries to protect American consumers from unfair and deceptive practices from foreign aggressors.

“Online threats from around the world continue to grow, and this legislation makes certain that the FTC has the cross-border enforcement authority and the international coordination tools it needs to protect American consumers from unfair or deceptive acts or practices that originate abroad,” said Sen. Moran. “Extending this important law will help protect American consumers as we continue to expand our global online economy and make technological advances.”

“This legislation ensures the FTC has real teeth to investigate and take action to protect Americans from online threats,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “Malware, robocalls, frauds, and fake products are on the rise, and Americans – at a time of unprecedented financial uncertainty – are being robbed by foreign and domestic scammers. The SAFE WEB Act has been an essential tool for the FTC to bring these scammers to justice and extending it is absolutely critical.”

Sen. Moran said he and Sen. Blumenthal introduced the bill in the Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the legislation and now it is headed to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

