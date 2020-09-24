Advertisement

Royals’ Alex Gordon to retire after 14 years

Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that Alex Gordon is retiring “after 14 years of hard work and dedication” to the team.

Gordon, who started all 16 postseason games during Kansas City’s 2015 World Series run, has played his entire 14-year career with Kansas City from 2007-20, making him one of three position players to play 14 seasons (or more) with the team.

Gordon was selected second overall in the 2005 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Nebraska and made his Major League debut on Opening Day in 2007 as a third baseman, before moving to left field during the 2010 season. In his first full season in the outfield in 2011, he earned his first of seven Rawlings Gold Glove Awards while leading the Majors with 20 outfield assists, a mark that has not been topped by any player in nine seasons since.

Gordon is the Royals' all-time leader in leadoff home runs (14) and hit-by-pitches (121).

