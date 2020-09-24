Advertisement

RCPD includes COVID-19 updates in daily police activity

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department will now include COVID-19 updates in its Daily Police Activity Reports.

The Riley County Police Department says department-specific coronavirus data will now be included in the Police Activity Report which is posted on its website on weekdays. It said the report will include positive cases, active cases and recovered cases.

According to the Department, statistics will be available in the report which is posted by 10 a.m. Monday-Friday.

“We will continue to share updates with the community about positive COVID-19 cases within the department,” said Director Butler. “Transparency and an open line of communication help us serve you better.”

RCPD said on Sept. 23 an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It said this was the first confirmed case of an RCPD employee since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said it continues to modify and implement enhanced safety measures with recommendations from local, state and national health experts in order to best protect the public.

According to RCPD, to protect the privacy of staff, only statistics will be provided.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

News

WalletHub ranks states unemployment claims

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Kansas ranks one of the worst states in unemployment claims in the last week and rank in the middle since the pandemic began.

News

WalletHub unemployment claims rankings

Updated: 30 minutes ago
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment claims.

News

KSDE opens enrollment for 2020-2021 CACFP

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has announced enrollment is open for the 2020-2021 Child and Adult are Food Program.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. sees two new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

News

KBI investigates homicide in Elk Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Elk County.

News

Court record shows defendant in Topeka sex offenses had cases outside Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
A 58-year-old man charged with eight felonies including sexual assaults and kidnapping faces a pending felony drug possession charge and has been convicted of several sex-related offenses outside Kansas, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

News

KDHE recommends a socially distant Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending a socially distant Halloween during 2020.

News

LDCPH moves clinic services for renovation project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is moving its clinic services temporarily to the building’s second-floor for a renovation project.

News

Auburn-Washburn finds compromise for football game against Junction City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Auburn-Washburn School District has found a compromise for student attendance at Friday night’s football game.