RCPD includes COVID-19 updates in daily police activity

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department will now include COVID-19 updates in its Daily Police Activity Reports.

The Riley County Police Department says department-specific coronavirus data will now be included in the Police Activity Report which is posted on its website on weekdays. It said the report will include positive cases, active cases and recovered cases.

According to the Department, statistics will be available in the report which is posted by 10 a.m. Monday-Friday.

“We will continue to share updates with the community about positive COVID-19 cases within the department,” said Director Butler. “Transparency and an open line of communication help us serve you better.”

RCPD said on Sept. 23 an employee tested positive for COVID-19. It said this was the first confirmed case of an RCPD employee since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said it continues to modify and implement enhanced safety measures with recommendations from local, state and national health experts in order to best protect the public.

According to RCPD, to protect the privacy of staff, only statistics will be provided.

