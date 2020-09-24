Advertisement

Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack in Florida

Officials say a 30-year-old man from Atlanta received severe shoulder injuries when a shark bit him as he was snorkeling in the Florida Keys.
Officials say a 30-year-old man from Atlanta received severe shoulder injuries when a shark bit him as he was snorkeling in the Florida Keys.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) - When a shark attacked her husband during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, his pregnant wife didn’t think twice, jumping out of a boat to pull him to safety, a sheriff’s deputy said.

Andrew Eddy, 30, was on a private boat with his wife, Margot Dukes-Eddy and her family at the time of the shark attack Sunday morning at Sombrero Reef, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddy, of Atlanta, had just slid into the water when a large shark latched onto his shoulder.

“Dukes saw the shark’s dorsal fin and then blood filling the water. Dukes, without hesitation, dove into the water and pulled Eddy to the safety of the boat,” Deputy Christopher Aguanno wrote in his report.

The Miami Herald reported that Dukes managed to avoid injury during the rescue, but deputies described Eddy’s shark bite wound as severe. Medics were waiting for them when they reached the beach in Marathon. Eddy was then flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a spokeswoman said the family requested privacy.

Several other snorkelers from other boats were already in the water when the attack happened, the deputy wrote. He said other boaters told deputies they had seen a bull shark in the area that morning, which they estimated to be as much as 9 feet (2.7 meters) long.

George Burgess, who retired as director of the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, agreed that it was likely a bull shark that bit Eddy.

The file has recorded 17 unprovoked shark bites since 1882 in Monroe County. For comparison, Volusia County in northern Florida has had 312, earning the area the designation of “the shark bite capital of the world.”

That’s because the Keys lack the waves that make Volusia County’s beaches popular with swimmers and surfers, Burgess said. In the Keys, people tend to spend their time in the water snorkeling, scuba diving and hanging around sandbars, activities that are less likely to attract sharks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Special Board of Education meeting focuses on how to make collective decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
USD 383 Manhattan held a special board meeting tonight after an online petition for in-person learning garnered more than a thousand signatures.

Local

KASB Leadership Presentation to USD 383

Updated: 2 hours ago
A few slides from the KASB Leadership Presentation to USD 383 Board of Education

News

Midland Care prepares for virtual Celebration Walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Midland Care's annual Celebration Walk takes place Friday on Facebook.

News

Midland Care prepares for Celebration Walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Midland Care prepares for Celebration Walk

Latest News

National Politics

Trump promises ‘born alive’ executive order in appeal to anti-abortion voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizations representing obstetricians and gynecologists say the law already provides protections to newborns, whether born during a failed abortion or under other circumstances.

Sports

Washburn’s indoor athletic facility on track for late October grand opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
About a year and a half after breaking ground in the spring of 2019, Washburn’s new $20.2 million indoor facility is just weeks away from completion.

News

SNCO Election Office holding voter registration drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Election Office is holding a voting drive this weekend at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library. They will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, ready to help people to register.

News

PARS holds discussion on resiliency - and adds it to its name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
PARS of Shawnee County hosted a virtual event Wednesday night titled "Working Together, Creating Hope.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Lexi

Updated: 3 hours ago
A young lady who loves to take care of others, needs someone to take care of her.

National

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The protests come after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.