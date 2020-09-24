Advertisement

PARS holds discussion on resiliency - and adds it to its name

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization held a town hall discussion focused on building resilient youth - and made “resiliency” part of its name.

PARS of Shawnee County hosted a virtual event Wednesday night titled "Working Together, Creating Hope.

The session included keynote remarks from adolescent addiction specialist Dr. Christian Thurstone of Denver Health. Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran, Topeka High School principal Rebecca Morrissey, and a local parent also shared how PARS supported their work.

The theme of the event was resiliency, and PARS CEO Michelle Voth announced the organization is changing its name from Prevention and Recovery Services, to Prevention and Resiliency Services. Voth says it better encompasses the organization’s work of providing assistance and support for prevention, intervention, education, counseling and referral on issues of substance abuse - particularly among adolescents - as well as crime and other unhealthy behaviors.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

