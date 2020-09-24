Norton man killed Wednesday in car-semi crash in northwest Kansas

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car-semi crash in Norton County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Trenton Jacob Brinkman, of Norton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Brinkman was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu east on US-36 highway when he turned left -- or north -- onto K-67 highway in front of a 2020 Kenworth semi-trailer.

The patrol said the semi struck the Chevrolet on its passenger side.

Both of the vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.

Brinkman was transported to Norton County Hospital, were he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Brinkman wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The semi’s driver, Tucker Levi Johnson, 31, of Billings, Mont., was reported unilnjured. The patrol said Johnson was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

