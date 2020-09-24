Advertisement

Midland Care prepares for virtual Celebration Walk

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care wants people to celebrate an old event in a new way.

The organization’s annual Celebration Walk takes place Friday. Organizers want to give people a meaningful way to honor loved ones, even though the event was moved to the virtual realm, due to COVID-19. Wednesday, people could pick up their luminary kits, so they could shine a light, and celebrate the ‘dash’ at home.

The walk is normally held in May at Midland’s campus. After first delaying it, the organization decided to go ahead with an interactive, online program. It will include entertainment, personal stories, and information about Midland’s programs, including end of life care, home health services, and Meals on Wheels. They’ll also include the traditional reading of loved ones' names.

“This is special for us, too, because it gives us a chance to invite people back into our lives,” said Zach Ahrens of Midland Care. “Once we’ve served you, we’re family. It gives us a chance to reconnect and to check in and see how people are doing, so it’s an important event for everyone.”

The walk also raises money for Midland Care. People may donate, or bid on silent auction items by visiting https://www.midlandcareconnection.org/20walk/. The virtual event begins at 7:45 pm Friday, Sept. 25 on the Midland Care Celebration Walk Facebook group page.

