Advertisement

Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Nemaha County crash

A Goff man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after a rollover crash early Sunday about a mile northwest of Wetmore, according to Nemaha County sheriff's officials.
A Goff man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after a rollover crash early Sunday about a mile northwest of Wetmore, according to Nemaha County sheriff's officials.(KWCH)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured early Sunday in a rollover crash in Nemaha County, authorities said Thursday.

The injured man was identified as Benjamin J. Niehues, 31, of Goff.

The crash was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday just west of K-9 highway and V Road. The location was about a mile northwest of Wetmore.

According to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, Niehues was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix west on K-9 highway when the car left the roadway about a half-mile west of V Road when the car left the roadway and entered the north ditch, where it stuck a field entrance and rolled numerous times.

Niehues was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital by air ambulance.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Riley soldier reported sexual assault

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
According to a Facebook post Wednesday night, Fort Riley said they will use every resource available “to care for the Soldier and to investigate any and all reports of assault.”

News

Hiawatha teen pleads guilty in fatal crash in November

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Andrew Kreek has pleaded guilty to five charges in a fatal crash in November about two miles west of Hiawatha in Brown County, according to KNZA Radio.

News

Magnet School ensures English Learner students stay ahead of pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM

News

Emporia State Learning Technologies developing COVID-19 gear

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Emporia State University’s Learning Technologies Department is developing projects designed to help with the COVID-19 response effort at both the personal and business level, according to KVOE Radio.

Latest News

News

Norton man killed Wednesday in car-semi crash in northwest Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 25-year-old Norton man was killed in a car-semi crash Wednesday afternoon in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

News

Kansas State University moves graduation date to late November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Kansas State University will hold commencement ceremonies for graduates who attend the Manhattan campus is late November, according to KMAN Radio.

News

Thursday morning fire in East Topeka under investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
An early-morning fire on Thursday in East Topeka is under investigation.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Warming back up with sunny skies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Summer heat returns Friday and Saturday

Local

Special Board of Education meeting focuses on how to make collective decisions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
USD 383 Manhattan held a special board meeting tonight after an online petition for in-person learning garnered more than a thousand signatures.

Local

KASB Leadership Presentation to USD 383

Updated: 10 hours ago
A few slides from the KASB Leadership Presentation to USD 383 Board of Education