Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Nemaha County crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured early Sunday in a rollover crash in Nemaha County, authorities said Thursday.

The injured man was identified as Benjamin J. Niehues, 31, of Goff.

The crash was reported at 12:25 a.m. Sunday just west of K-9 highway and V Road. The location was about a mile northwest of Wetmore.

According to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, Niehues was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix west on K-9 highway when the car left the roadway about a half-mile west of V Road when the car left the roadway and entered the north ditch, where it stuck a field entrance and rolled numerous times.

Niehues was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital by air ambulance.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

