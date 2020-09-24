Man dropped off at hospital with life-threatening stab wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was dropped off at a hospital with a life-threatening stab wound Wednesday evening.

The man was brought to the hospital after 6:30 p.m. in a personal vehicle. Police are investigating how the injury occurred. Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is an ongoing situation, 13 NEWS will update the story when more information becomes available.

