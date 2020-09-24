Advertisement

Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

TPD officers investigate reports of a shooting in the 100 block of NE Winfield.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a man that arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound is in stable condition.

TPD received reports around 6:15 p.m. of gunshots being fired in the 1100 block of NE Winfield. Officers investigated the scene, but didn’t find anything in relation to the reports.

About half an hour later, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was dropped off by a private vehicle. TPD says he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is an ongoing situation, 13 NEWS will update the story when more information becomes available.

