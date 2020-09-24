Man arrested for possessing meth, venomous snakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from the Topeka Police Dept. and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force arrested a man after serving a narcotics search warrant in the 3600 block of SE Indiana.

54-year-old David Kidd was booked for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and the unlawful possession of venomous snakes.

Authorities say the snakes were humanely rescued by the Northeast Kansas Wildlife Rescue Organization.

