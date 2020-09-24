Advertisement

LDCPH moves clinic services for renovation project

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is moving its clinic services temporarily to the building’s second-floor for a renovation project.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says its clinic services will be temporarily moved to the second floor of the Community Health Facility at 200 Maine St. starting on Oct. 5 in order to accommodate a building renovation project.

According to LDCPH, clinic services are currently provided on the first floor and include family planning, STD testing and counseling and immunizations. It said the clinic will be closed on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 for the move and will remain on the second floor until renovations on the first floor are finished.

LDCPH said the almost $720,000 renovation project will include new floors, cabinets and paint in the 10,000 square foot building. It said the pharmacy and labs will get reconfigured cabinetry to accommodate the way health care professionals collaborate. It said the aged carpet will be replaced by a cleanable rubber floor.

According to the department, on the second floor, a new 1,200 square foot command center will be built for public health management activities. it said there will be upgrades to areas such as the entrance door and reception desk to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

LDCPH said Gould Evans is the architect on the project and Mar Lan Construction is providing the construction services. It said the renovation is being funded with $410,000 through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act being distributed throughout Douglas County and $310,000 from the public health’s reserve fund. It said the project should be completed by the end of 2020.

“We are excited to start this project and look forward to providing best-practice standards in our delivery of health care services to the public,” said Director of Clinic Services Linda Craig. “It has been 21 years since the clinic has been updated, so we are very grateful for this opportunity and look forward to sharing the results with the community once the renovation is completed.”

Currently, LDCPH said the second floor is home to office space for staff working in departments of community health, informatics, environmental health, child care licensing and administration. It said these employees will continue to provide their services from home or in the community.

