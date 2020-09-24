Advertisement

KSDE opens enrollment for 2020-2021 CACFP

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Department of Education has announced enrollment is open for the 2020-2021 Child and Adult are Food Program.

The Kansas State Department of Education says by participating in its Child and Adult Care Food Program, sponsors will get federal funding for serving nutritious meals to enrolled participants. It said the amount of reimbursement paid to centers is based on the number of meals served to participants that qualify for free, reduced-price or paid meals. It said daycare homes are reimbursed at varying rates, depending on the location of the home and household income of the provider.

According to the KSDE, annual income eligibility guidelines are as follows:

Household SizeFree MealsReduced-Price Meals
1$0 - $16,588$16,589 - $23,606
2$0 - $22,412$22,413 - $31,894
3$0 - $28,236$28,237 - $40,182
4$0 - $34,060$34,061 - $48,470
5$0 - $39,884$39,885 - $56,758
6$0 - $45,708$45,709 - $65,046
7$0 - $51,532$51,533 - $73,334
8$0 - $57,356$57,357 - $81,622
Each additional family member+$5,842+$8,288

KSDE said in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating or administering USDA programs are not allowed to discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by the USDA.

According to the department, those with disabilities requiring alternative means of communication for program information should contact the agency where they applied for benefits. It said individuals that are hard of hearing, deaf or have speech disabilities may contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. It said additionally, program information can be made available in languages other than English.

KSDE said in order to file a complaint of discrimination, the individual will need to complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, or write a letter addressed to the USDA and provide in the letter all information requested in the form. It said to request a copy fo the complaint form, residents may call 866-632-9992. It said to submit completed forms or letters to the USDA by the following methods:

  • Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.c. 20250-9410
  • Fax: 202-690-7442
  • Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

