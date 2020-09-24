KDOT looks for comments on STIP amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking for comments on its new Statewide Transportation Improvement Program amendment.

According to KDOT, the STIP is a project-specific publication listing all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, including projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. It said the list of projects being amended can be found here.

KDOT said approval of the STIP amendment requires a public comment period, ending on Oct. 7, in order for residents to make comments on the amendment. It said to do so contact its Division of Program and Project Management at 785-296-3254.

