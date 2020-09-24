Advertisement

KDOT looks for comments on STIP amendment

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking for comments on its new Statewide Transportation Improvement Program amendment.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is looking for comments on an amendment to its Fiscal Year 2021-2024 Statewide Transportation Program document.

According to KDOT, the STIP is a project-specific publication listing all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, including projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. It said the list of projects being amended can be found here.

KDOT said approval of the STIP amendment requires a public comment period, ending on Oct. 7, in order for residents to make comments on the amendment. It said to do so contact its Division of Program and Project Management at 785-296-3254.

