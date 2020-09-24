Advertisement

KDHE recommends a socially distant Halloween

(Source: WSFA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending a socially distant Halloween during 2020.

Pottawatomie County says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending instead of hosting parties or traditional trick-or-treat or “trunk-or-treat” events during the time of COVID-19, that residents should celebrate in other physically distanced ways.

According to Pottawatomie Co. some other ways to celebrate Halloween this year are as follows:

  • Host online parties or contests;
  • Car parades (drive through areas with Halloween displays, drive-in events with decorated vehicles; pick-up non-perishable, pre-packaged treats);
  • Halloween movie nights at outdoor theaters;
  • Dress up homes and yards with appropriately themed decorations.

Pottawatomie Co. said understanding many residents will still want to participate in more traditional ways, the KDHE is endorsing personal protection measures to ensure community safety. It said it is recommending the following steps that can be taken however residents decide to celebrate the holiday this year:

  • Protective face coverings. Correctly wearing a cloth face covering.
  • Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet distance between yourself and other non-household members.
  • Avoid confined spaces. If you cannot maintain 6 feet distance, do not go there.
  • Frequently wash hands. Wash with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Clean frequently touched items.

According to the County, it is most important to respect the health and safety of others,. It said to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters instead of providing a communal “grab bowl," or to provide individual goodie bags for kids to pick up.

Pottawatomie Co. said other safety measures should also be kept in mind this year such as staying in well-lit areas, only visiting homes with porch lights turned on, wearing bright or reflective costumes and staying with adults.

