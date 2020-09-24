KDHE adds Aruba to its travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added Aruba to its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its travel quarantine list to include Aruba. It said Aruba was previously on the list and removed on Sept. 10. However, it said COVID-19 rates in Aruba have increased over the last two weeks to require the inclusion of the country on the list once again.

The KDHE said its current list includes Kansans and visitors that have:

Traveled to Aruba on or after September 24.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.

According to the KDHE, mass gatherings are events bringing together 500 people or more into a single space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. It said this includes parades, fairs and festivals.

The KDHE said mass gatherings do not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers or other spaces where 500 or more people may be in transit. It said it also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail and grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but is unusual for people to be within 6 feet of each other.

“If you are choosing to travel or attend mass gathering events, please know that there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”

