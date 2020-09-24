Advertisement

KBI investigates homicide in Elk Co.

(mgn)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Elk County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened in Longton.

According to the Bureau, the Elk Co. Sheriff’s Office requested its assistance around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. It said special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

KBI said at around 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, after a 911 call from a family member reporting a death, the Elk Co. Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 200 E. 3rd St. in Longton. It said when deputies arrived they discovered Amy R. Lammon, 34, deceased in her home. It said EMS responded and the coroner pronounced Lammon dead at the scene.

The KBI said anyone with information on the crime should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. It said tips can also be made online.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

