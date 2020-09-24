Kansas State University moves graduation date to late November

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is moving commencement ceremonies for 2020 spring, summer and fall graduates who attended classes at the Manhattan campus to the weekend of Nov. 20, according to KMAN Radio.

The ceremonies will be held Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 22, in Bramlage Coliseum on the KSU campus.

Ceremonies for Kansas State’s Polytechnic Campus in Salina will remain on Nov. 20.

Chuck Taber, Kansas State University provost and executive vice president, says the new dates are more desirable because the decreased travel need for students and a reduction in health risks for those planning to attend the ceremonies.

The in-person commencement ceremonies originally scheduled for spring 2020 graduates were canceled in March because of coronavirus concerns.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.