Kansas schools receive national honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six Kansas schools have received National Blue Ribbon School Honors.

The U.S. Department of Education says Secretary Betsy DeVos recognized six schools in Kansas as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. It said the recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said Secretary DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

According to the USDOE, the National Blue Ribbon Schools award is coveted and affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.

The Department said the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is now in its 38th year and has given almost 10,000 awards to over 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. It said schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

According to the Department, it recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

The USDOE said up to 420 schools may be nominated each year and it invites nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. It said private schools are nominated by the Council for Amercian Private Education.

The department said the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award Ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 12 and 13. It said it regrets not being able to celebrate in person, however, it will celebrate the 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees in the ways it is able and each will receive their plaques and flags in the mail.

According to the USDOE, the following Kansas schools were recognized:

Wichita: Bostic Traditional Magnet - Wichita Public School District, Elementary School

Fort Leavenworth: Bradley Elementary School - Ft. Leavenworth Unified School District 207

Emporia: Grant F. Timmerman - Emporia Public School District, Elementary School

Kansas City: Piper Elementary School - Piper-Kansas City School District

Olathe: Prairie Creek Elementary School - Spring Hill School District

Wichita: St Thomas Aquinas Catholic School - Catholic Diocese of Wichita

A full list of national schools being recognized can be found here.

