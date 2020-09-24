Hiawatha teen pleads guilty in fatal crash in November

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha teen has pleaded guilty in a fatal rollover crash in November in Brown County, according to KNZA Radio.

Andrew Kreek, who was 17 at the time of the crash, entered his guilty plea on Tuesday to all five charges against him. The charges included involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence; three counts of aggravated battery; and speeding.

Sentencing in the case is set for Nov. 17.

The crash occurred late Nov. 16 at the intersection of US-36 highway and Horned Owl Road, about two miles west of Hiawatha.

Ian Miller, 16, of Hiawatha, was killed in the crash.

Kreek, who was driving the car that crashed, and three other teens from Hiawatha were injured.

KNZA says Kreek was charged in May as a juvenile following an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

In a related case, Kyle White, of rural Hiawatha, was charged in December of unlawfully hosting minors and eight counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to KNZA. White pleaded not guilty in July. A six-person jury trial is set to begin Nov. 12 in that case.

