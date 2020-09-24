Advertisement

Gov. Kelly attends Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiling

U.S. Army / MGN
U.S. Army / MGN(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will be attending the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiling on Friday and will declare Sept. 27 as Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will attend the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Veterans Memorial Park in Olathe.

Gov. Kelly also said she will be celebrating her recent signing of a proclamation declaring Sept. 27, as Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day.

Olathe Veteran’s Memorial Park is located at 1025 S. Harrison St.

