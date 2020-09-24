Fort Riley reopens Trooper Access Control Point

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, Fort Riley will reopen the Trooper Access Control Point.

Fort Riley says Trooper Access Control Point will reopen on Monday, Sept. 28, at 5 a.m. as the construction project on the gate is completed.

According to the military base, the Trooper gate will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It said starting on Monday, Grant ACP will return to its normal hours of 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed on weekends and federal holidays.

Fort Riley said starting Oct. 10, Estes gate will close on weekends and federal holidays as well. It said normal hours for Estes will return to 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, beginning Oct. 13.

The military post said the adjustment of hours at Estes Access Control Point allows for soldiers to focus more time on building mission readiness. It said traffic studies confirm the gate was minimally used on the weekends.

