Emporia State Learning Technologies developing COVID-19 gear

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University’s Learning Technologies Department is developing projects designed to help with the COVID-19 response effort at both the personal and business level, according to KVOE Radio.

The university’s Learning Technologies Department started by making 3D-printed masks for medical workers, KVOE reports.

The Learning Technologies Department then added face shields for medical workers and production employees.

Other products are either in development or in production, including “lip gloss savers" and keychain connectors to allow people to open doors or push elevator buttons without touching them.

Both the lip gloss savers and key-chain extenders are being given away on the ESU campus at this time.

Rob Gibson, Learning Technologies Department director, says ideas for new products are coming from faculty and students working with ESU’s entrepreneurship program.

Grants from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and NetWork Kansas are helping the department with its coronavirus-related projects. Gibson says the department is seeking other grant opportunities in hopes of expanding the amount of items it can produce.

