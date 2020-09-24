Thursday morning fire in East Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday on the city’s east side is under investigation.

Crews were sent around 3:32 a.m. to a report of a shed fire at 701 S.E. Locust.

The fire was extinguished by around 4 a.m.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and an estimated dollar loss wasn’t immediately available.

