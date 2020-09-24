Court record shows defendant in Topeka sex offenses had cases outside Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 58-year-old man charged with eight felonies including sexual assaults and kidnapping faces a pending felony drug possession charge and has been convicted of several sex-related offenses outside Kansas, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

Offenses in Shawnee County that Louis Carl Oliver, of Topeka, has been convicted of are felony possession of opiate, opium or narcotic, a case in which Oliver made a guilty plea, court records said.

In a 2018 case, Oliver pleaded guilty to a count of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

A criminal history record compiled in the ongoing case shows Oliver was convicted on April 6, 1994, in Abilene, Kansas, of indecent liberties with a child.

That record also shows 17 other convictions outside Shawnee County including sex solicitation in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1994, and prostitution in Dallas, Texas.

In March 2012, Oliver was charged with felony aggravated battery in Shawnee County, court records said. But in May 2012, the aggravated battery charge was dismissed on a motion by the prosecutors, court records said.

In the ongoing case, the sex offenses Oliver is charged with occurred in his home at 1021 S.W. Boswell, the first on December 7, 2018, District Attorney Mike Kagay said.

The other sex offenses Oliver is charged with occurred on November 15, 2019, and July 12, 2020, court records said.

In this case, Oliver is charged with eight felonies and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery, according to court records.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has charged Oliver with two counts of rape; two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy; two counts of kidnapping; one count of attempted aggravated human trafficking (to hire a child older than 14 to engage in sexual acts); and one count of aggravated endangering of a child, according to court records.

Oliver also is charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

Oliver is scheduled to appear in district court on October 1 at a criminal assignment docket.

Kagay said the three sexual assaults occurred over a nearly two-year time frame, all in the Boswell home.

Oliver was booked into Shawnee County Jail at 3:30 p.m. on September 18, and on Thursday, he remained there in lieu of two bonds totaling $400,000, jail and court records said.

