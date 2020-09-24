Auburn-Washburn finds compromise for football game against Junction City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District has found a compromise for student attendance at Friday night’s football game.

According to the district, only high school seniors will be allowed at the game and are not allowed to show up at the school before 7:40 p.m.

Auburn-Washburn said students may begin lining up at the east soccer field gate and line up toward the rest. It said students should wrap around the soccer field gate on the grass if necessary and to wear masks and to make sure they are social distancing at all times.

The district said for every attendee that leaves during halftime, it will allow one senior in at the start the third quarter. It said they will not need to pay but must have their student ID. In other words, if only 80 people leave the stadium at half time, only 80 seniors will be allowed into the gate at the beginning of the third quarter. It said at best, it will most likely be able to allow 100 seniors in the game for the last half.

According to Auburn-Washburn, all attendees must wear their masks and socially distance themselves at all times, or they will be asked to leave.

The district said if this plan works well for the game on Friday, Sept. 25, against Junction City, it will do the same for games on Friday, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23.

