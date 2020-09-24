Advertisement

Airlines and unions plead for more federal help

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than 6 months after the coronavirus hit the United States, airlines are still hurting.

The Payroll Support Program, a part of the CARES Act, is helping pay airline workers' wages, salaries and benefits now. But the assistance stops on September 30 if Congress does not extend the financial assistance.

The three largest airlines in the country, Delta, American and United, said they would have to start furloughing 40,000 workers on October 1 if the extension does not come through.

“It’s devastating all across the industry,” said David Supplee, a Union representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union.

David Supplee was an American Airlines mechanic for more than 40 years. He took a voluntary separation from the company in April after the pandemic hit. The airline was cutting jobs and offering benefits to people who agreed to leave.

“I’m in a position where it was beneficial I could go, hopefully saving somebody else’s position,” said Supplee.

Supplee is one of thousands who left an airline job he loves because of the economic downturn. He’s still representing workers for the union, which includes major and regional airlines, like Air Wisconsin and Hawaiian Airlines. Supplee says he’s seen so many workers lose their jobs since COVID-19 hit “not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring”.

“There’s nothing out there for people,” he said.

Major Airlines, unions and workers are pleading with Congress to extend payroll protections to keep workers employed. They’re asking for an additional 25 billion dollars through March 2021.

“Are we working to try to resolve this? Absolutely. Are we trying to make this a priority? Yes,” said Louisiana Rep Garret Graves (R-LA).

Graves is a Ranking Member on the House Subcommittee on Aviation. He said he is pushing for more assistance for the airlines in a funding package by October 1. But he said the ongoing tensions on Capitol Hill are making it much more difficult to provide more relief for the airlines.

Some experts say bailouts are not the answer. Veronique de Rugy, a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, is one of them. She says the airlines should just declare bankruptcy to adjust to the virus' economic impact.

“Bankruptcy doesn’t mean an airline is going under. It doesn’t mean it’s disappearing. What it means is it’s keeping off some creditors at bay and, in exchange, it is actually restructuring its business model,” she said.

De Rugy said the mounting coronavirus federal assistance comes at a high cost to taxpayers as the national debt continues to rise.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Marshall and Dr. Bollier first debate for U.S. Senate

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Saturday in Topeka was the first Kansas U.S. Senate debate between Congressman Roger Marshall (R) and Senator Barbara Bollier (D).

News

Gov. Kelly orders half staff flags in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to fly at half staff on Friday until the day of internment in honor of the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Marshall grateful for inclusion of Kansas wheat growers in CFAP2 Program

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Roger Marshall is applauding the USDA for including all Kansas wheat growers in the CFAP2 Program.

News

Marshall calls for restoration of funding for farmers, ranchers

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is calling for the restoration of vital funding for farmers and ranchers in Kansas.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to administrations

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

Latest News

News

Dr. Barbara Bollier chats with Lawrence residents

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Barbara Bollier will be holding a lawnchair chat in Lawrence.

News

Davids will reimburse campaign for 2018 clothing purchases

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids will reimburse her campaign for two clothing purchases after Republican challenger Amanda Adkins' campaign questioned the expenditures.

News

U.S. Assistant Secretary for health calls Thermo Fisher major asset for fight against COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Admiral Giroir has confirmed that Thermo Fisher in Kansas is a major asset for COVID-19 testing nationwide.

News

Sen. Moran urges HHS to address companies undermining drug pricing program

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is joining a bipartisan effort urging Health and Human Services to address pharmaceutical companies undermining a federal program.

Sports

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

News

Kansas cancer patients, survivors call on Congress

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansans joined hundreds of cancer patients and survivors to make a nationwide call on Congress to make cancer a national priority.