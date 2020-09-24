Advertisement

2 LMPD officers shot at Brook Street and Broadway, suspect in custody

Interim police chief won’t release officers' names
(AP)
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville.

Few details were immediately available, but LMPD confirmed the shooting happened at Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m.

“Both officers are currently undergoing treatment at University Hospital,” LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder said at a news conference at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. “One is alert and stable. One is undergoing surgery and is stable.”

Schroeder, who said he wasn’t releasing the names of the officers, added that “one person is in custody,” but that person’s identity was not released.

It’s not clear if the shooting was related to any protests. City streets were packed with demonstrators Wednesday following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any of the three LMPD officers directly for the death of Breonna Taylor.

One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for his part in the raid on Taylor’s home on March 13. He fired 10 shots from outside her apartment, several of which ended up going into adjacent units. That’s why he was fired in June, and charged Wednesday.

“I am very concerned about the safety of our officers,” Schroeder said.

The FBI tweeted at about 9 p.m. that it is assisting LMPD in the shooting investigation.

(Story continues below the tweet)

No other details were immediately available.

