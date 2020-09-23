Advertisement

Wild brown bear kills Caesar the alpaca at Alaska Zoo

Caesar lived at the zoo 15 years
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.(Source: Alaska Zoo)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Caesar the alpaca was one of the beloved residents at Alaska Zoo.

The 16-year-old was a favorite of visitors during the 15 years he made his home there.

Over the weekend, a wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.

The bear was killed by wildlife officials after the discovery.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of both a wild bear and Caesar the alpaca,” said zoo Director Patrick Lampi. “We care deeply about all animals and feel saddened by the deaths on both sides of the situation.”

Caesar’s companion Fuzzy Charlie Kozak, an alpaca-llama mix, managed to escape the bear and was later found on the zoo grounds.

The zoo’s fence has been repaired and reinforced.

KTUU has more on this story

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: White House briefing by President Trump

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
President Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to the everyday Cubans.

National

Trump on Breonna Taylor: "After I hear what the decision was, I'll have a comment on it."

Updated: moments ago
|
President Donald Trump says he doesn't know enough about the grand jury for the Breonna Taylor case to comment

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Decreasing Clouds, seasonal

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Heating up tomorrow through Saturday

National

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

National Politics

Live: White House briefing by President Donald Trump

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a press conference from the White House Brady Briefing Room.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

News

KC man indicted with federal drug, gun charges

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City man has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges.

National

Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

National

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.