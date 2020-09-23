Advertisement

Wednesday night forecast: Decreasing Clouds, seasonal

Heating up tomorrow through Saturday
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will be a brief warm up from Friday to Monday before a much stronger cold front pushes through Monday night which will bring a big cool down for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Again think all the precipitation stays well to our north and east. Unfortunately the prediction that was made last week of the next chance of rain for most areas not until October is looking more and more likely.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Friday-Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. If you’re wondering there may be just enough humidity for a heat index 1-2° above the actual air temperature.

As mentioned there will be a cold front that will bring a cool down with lower humidity on Sunday. Right now have highs more in the low 80s in the 8 day but there does remain some uncertainty on if that’s too cool and highs may be more in the mid 80s.

Next week will be warm again Monday before cooling down on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Taking Action:

1. Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

2. With summer like temperatures around 90° expected Friday and Saturday, now is the time to start hydrating and preparing for the heat. AC’s should be ready to go for use Friday afternoon through Saturday. Should be able to give it a break and open the windows Saturday night with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.

