Wednesday forecast: Decreasing Clouds, seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Early Fall-like temperatures today with more summer-like temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend. While the weather pattern remains dry there are a couple cold fronts in the next 8 days that will bring changes to the temperatures. This includes a weak cold front Saturday night. At times that has produced a light rain shower or storm from computer models in the past couple days but with inconsistencies and the fact it wasn’t producing a lot of rain to begin with will continue to keep the weekend dry.

There will be a brief warm up from Sunday to Monday before a much stronger cold front pushes through Monday night which will bring a big cool down for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Again think all the precipitation stays well to our north and east. Unfortunately the prediction that was made last week of the next chance of rain for most areas not until October is looking more and more likely.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds mainly this afternoon meaning it’ll be cloudy this morning. Can’t completely rule out sprinkles from the clouds but it won’t amount to anything. Highs will be in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Friday-Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. If you’re wondering there may be just enough humidity for a heat index 1-2° above the actual air temperature.

As mentioned there will be a cold front that will bring a cool down with lower humidity on Sunday. Right now have highs more in the low 80s in the 8 day but there does remain some uncertainty on if that’s too cool and highs may be more in the mid 80s.

Next week will be warm again Monday before cooling down on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Taking Action:

1. Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

2. With summer like temperatures around 90° expected Friday and Saturday, now is the time to start hydrating and preparing for the heat. AC’s should be ready to go for use Friday afternoon through Saturday. Should be able to give it a break and open the windows Saturday night with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.

