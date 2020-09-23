USD 501 hosts virtual meeting to help parents with remote learning problems

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, Topeka Public Schools hosted a virtual parent academy to cover solutions to technology problems that students might experience during their time with virtual learning.

Along with technology trouble solutions, came clarification on confusion with USD 501′s new hybrid model academic calendar.

“On the twenty eighth, we will have sixth graders and ninth graders at our middle and high schools. In addition to that, for the families that have more than just sixth and ninth graders, our elementary schools will be in session using our micro classrooms.”

Some parents were wanting to know if they can switch their students learning method if the one that they chose isn’t working out.

“The answer to that is we offer the switches at the quarters, the intent behind that is so we can keep it a consistent population in the classroom for the classes that will be in and out of the classroom at any given point.”

With students spending more time online, some parents voiced concerns about the increase of cyber bullying.

“In addition to having a lo of cyber awareness lessons, that we have at our website, we are also reaching out through the staff. I know that I put out two items in the principal update today for principals to share with their staffs. First of all there is an increase in cyber attacks but also there is increased awareness to help people better understand that.”

USD 501 plans to hold another virtual parent academy focusing on elementary education Wednesday at 5:30.

The full parent academy meeting is available to view on USD 501′s Facebook page.

