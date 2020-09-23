USD 501 discusses actions to keep students up to speed on curriculum during the school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As students adapt to the new school year shaped by the pandemic, educators are using the first weeks of the new year to make sure they are up to date on learning since the pandemic sent everyone home early last school year.

Topeka Public Schools’ (USD 501) Associate Superintendent Dr. Jill Hackett said the district encouraged teachers to give “pre-assessments” to their students to see how comfortable students are with their subjects.

“We get a sense of who might need a modification or who might benefit from a different strategy so that’s typically what we do we’ve done that historically and we have found that sometimes you need to go a little slower to go faster,” she said.

“Understanding exactly where students are and what they need is critical; we also call it personalized learning we tailor our teaching to the needs of students from what that data tells us.”

Hackett said the opening weeks of the school year has provided the opportunity for educators to figure out what their lesson plans should look like.

“Once we know who might need additional support, that’s when we provide one-on-one instruction through Zoom when we provide tutorial sessions maybe small group or in some cases we reteach if we find there’s enough students who just didn’t understand it when we were in the virtual mode, we break them into smaller groups and provide support based on data.”

The district also keeps lesson recordings on their website to give families access for more resources to use at home.

“A student can go back in and watch a lesson again or they can ask the teacher for individual help and we’ve found just like in a regular classroom time one on one or in a small group has really benefited the student," Hackett said.

“We really wanted to make sure that students came back to this academic year that they really were going to have all content and they were going to have a teacher who was teaching and that they were going to have an opportunity to really be successful as learners in all their content classes.”

Teachers have resources available to them, too with professional development sites that provide advice to keep students from falling behind and ideas from other instructors who teach similar topics.

“They find that they can look at their curriculum together they can design their lessons together we call it short term assessments they can do those together,” she said.

“We have choices, lots of choices so, if I’m a high school math teacher I can go online to a professional development link and really hone in on what I need to know as a teacher; just like we personalize learning for our students we personalize learning for our teachers.”

Hackett said the community has been motivated to make sure students feel confident in school.

“We’re capitalizing on the enthusiasm that we feel with our students wanting to return to a teaching and learning situation (8) they really want to be engaged and we find that their level of enthusiasm really is quite high.”

Recordings of lessons can be found here. Select grade level on the top right hand corner and the click the date with the lessons you would like to access.

