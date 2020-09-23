Advertisement

Topeka man charged in three separate sexual assault cases

Louis Carl Oliver has been indicted in relation to three separate sexual assaults.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has charged a Topeka man in three separate sexual assault cases.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Louis Carl Oliver in relation to three separate sexual assaults that occurred in Topeka in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

According to Kagay, on Dec. 7, 2018, an adult female reported to law enforcement that a man by the name of Louis picked her up near Burker King at 1800 SW 10th St. and took her to a residence at 1021 SW Boswell. He said there the woman was held against her will and forcibly raped.

Kagay said on Nov. 15, 2019, law enforcement was dispatched to Stormont Vail Hospital where a different adult female reported she had left the same Burger King and was walking when she saw a person she knew as Louis. He said the woman was then grabbed by Louis and forced to the same residence where she was held against her will and forcibly raped.

Finally, Kagay said on Aug. 11, 2020, a juvenile female reported she had also been sexually assaulted in the same residence near 10th and Boswell on July 12, 2020. He said DNA test results were gathered which led to the arrest and charging of Louis Carl Oliver for all three incidents.

According to Kagay, Oliver is facing eight felony charges and one misdemeanor: two counts of Rape, two coutns of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, two counts of Kidnaping, one count of Attempted Aggravated Human Trafficking, one count of Aggravated Endangering a Child and one count of Sexual Battery.

Kagay said Oliver is being held on a $400,000 bond and is scheduled for a hearing on 1 p.m. on Oct. 1.

According to Kagay, due to the nature and timing of the alleged crimes, there are potentially other victims that never reported similar assaults.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into all three cases and anyone with information related to these or similar crimes should report it immediately by calling (785) 368-9551.

