Spark ignites entrepreneurial innovation in the Flint Hills

Generic business hands
Generic business hands(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Spark Ignite Entrepreneurship is igniting entrepreneurial innovation in the Flint Hills.

Spark Ignite Entrepreneurship says in an effort to boost entrepreneurial activity and innovation in the area, the entrepreneurial ecosystem driver and nonprofit organization launched. It said it will be celebrating its official launch on Sept. 25 and will serve as a regional hub of innovation connecting, resourcing and launching entrepreneurs as well as igniting a dynamic culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Greater Manhattan area.

According to Spark, it will be involved in the cultivation of entrepreneurial networks for the success of every business type, emphasizing evolution and high growth potential companies emerging from the region.

"We value the job creator and culture shaper roles of microenterprises and small businesses, and we’ll be connecting with several of our community partners who can assist them in building a successful business. But because Spark exists to nurture innovation regionally, we also need to zero in on that one person of entrepreneurs who innovate and disrupt in their field. In our area, those disruptors are likely to be in the fields of animal health, bioscience and tech,” Spark Executive Director Sarah Siders said. “We want to discern the resources available to these founders and what the gaps are, and then really zero in on what support, capital, connections they need to start and build and grow their company here.”

Derek Richards, a local business owner and co-founder of Spark says the role of the organization is to strengthen connections between entrepreneurs and area resources supporting them.

“The most important factor for business success is access to the right networks: talent networks, money networks, networks of ideas and networks of vendors and services,” Richards said. “Spark can help grow and strengthen those networks using a combination of private and public funding.”

Spark said its Launch Event will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the parking lot of The Fellow at 1125 Westport Dr. and will feature regional entrepreneurship support organizations, local food vendors and opportunities to learn more about its work.

For more information on Spark, click here.

You're invited to Spark's Launch Event this Friday, September 25 from 12-2pm. This in-person event will be held outdoors...

Posted by Spark MHK on Monday, September 21, 2020

