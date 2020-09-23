Advertisement

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – South by Southwest is going digital in 2021.

The annual event will include conference keynotes, screenings, networking and exhibitions.

Entries for next year’s digital experience open Oct. 6.

SXSW is scheduled to take place from March 16 through March 20.

Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: moments ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

National

Paris police briefly evacuate Eiffel Tower after bomb threat

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Paris police briefly evacuated the Eiffel Tower and blockaded the surrounding area Wednesday after a phone-in bomb threat.

National

Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny spent 32 days in treatment for alleged poisoning with a nerve agent, 24 of which were in intensive care.

National

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken along with vehicle in Dallas

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The Dallas Police Dept. says a regional statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted and critically missing toddler.

Coronavirus

Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LINDA A. JOHNSON
The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP-led Senate committees issue report on Bidens, Ukraine

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, whose Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of the two panels that released the 87-page report, had acknowledged in interviews his goal of making the document public before the election because he expected it would paint an unflattering portrait of Biden.

National

Fallen trees crushed cars in Houston amid Beta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Large trees crashed into several cars at a Houston apartment complex amid Tropical Storm Beta.

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

National Politics

Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

National

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s, reveals new name for rice brand

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.