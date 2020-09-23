Rolling Hills Health & Rehab facility identified as COVID-19 cluster by KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rolling Hills Health & Rehab, a long-term care facility in Topeka, has made the Kansas Department of Health and Environments list of exposure sites with more than 20 active COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

A spokesperson for Rolling Hills told 13 NEWS the cluster has been contained to the facilities health and rehab building and is not impacting its assisted living community.

Rolling Hills is one of 14 long-term care facilities identified as a cluster Wednesday by the KDHE.

They have had 29 active cases within the last 14 days, the most recent on Monday.

Rolling Hills said they are working closely with health officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

They said the KDHE has provided two rounds of testing for all staff and residents, and will continue testing as needed.

Rolling Hills is also keeping residents, families and staff updated on the situation.

They said they will continue to allow only essential visitors and screen all employees twice during their shift for any symptoms.

You can read the full statement here:

