Rolling Hills Health & Rehab facility identified as COVID-19 cluster by KDHE

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rolling Hills Health & Rehab, a long-term care facility in Topeka, has made the Kansas Department of Health and Environments list of exposure sites with more than 20 active COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

A spokesperson for Rolling Hills told 13 NEWS the cluster has been contained to the facilities health and rehab building and is not impacting its assisted living community.

Rolling Hills is one of 14 long-term care facilities identified as a cluster Wednesday by the KDHE.

They have had 29 active cases within the last 14 days, the most recent on Monday.

Rolling Hills said they are working closely with health officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

They said the KDHE has provided two rounds of testing for all staff and residents, and will continue testing as needed.

Rolling Hills is also keeping residents, families and staff updated on the situation.

They said they will continue to allow only essential visitors and screen all employees twice during their shift for any symptoms.

You can read the full statement here:

ROLLING HILLS HEALTH & REHAB WORKING WITH STATE & LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19

TOPEKA, KS (September 23, 2020) – Rolling Hills Health & Rehab in Topeka, KS is working with state and county health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within its facility.

“The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Shawnee County Health Department were immediately notified when Rolling Hills Health & Rehab received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis,” said Marie Vogel, Vice President of Skilled Nursing for Midwest Health. “Both the state and county departments have been extremely helpful throughout this process. We greatly appreciate their support.”

The KDHE provided Rolling Hills Health & Rehab with two rounds of testing, which provided COVID-19 testing for all staff and residents at the facility. Ongoing rounds of testing are still occurring at the facility, as needed.

In addition to working with the KDHE and Shawnee County Health Department, the facility has also been keeping in touch with residents, family members, and staff.

“When Rolling Hills Health & Rehab first received a positive COVID-19 diagnoses, the team notified residents, resident

family members, and all employees immediately,” said Ali Ellis, Marketing Director at Midwest Health. “A formal letter

was also sent out to family members informing them of the positive COVID-19 diagnosis.”

Rolling Hills Health & Rehab team members continue to provide ongoing updates to residents, families, and staff

members as the situation develops. As always, Rolling Hills Health & Rehab will inform family members immediately

should there be any change in their loved one’s health.

Rolling Hills Health & Rehab has already taken the following actions in response to COVID-19 and these protocols will

remain in place moving forward.

- Essential visitors only. Since March 11, Rolling Hills Health & Rehab has only permitted essential visitors into the

community. This policy will remain in place while the COVID-19 cluster is active.

- Screening all employees. All community staff members will continue to be screened upon the start of their shift

and again part way through the completion of their shift. Employee health screens include the taking of body

temperature and oxygen saturation in addition to several other factors.

- All staff members are wearing masks. All staff members are wearing face masks throughout their shifts.

- Activities & meal service revised. Community activities and meal service has been and will continue to be

adapted to allow for social distancing.

- Increased cleaning and disinfecting. In addition to standard cleaning practices, staff will continue to clean and

disinfect surfaces regularly.

- Residents encouraged to wear face masks. Staff continue to encourage residents to wear face while receiving

care.

Ali Ellis, Marketing Director / Rolling Hills Health & Rehab

