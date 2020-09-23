Riley County Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is taking proactive measures after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, this is the first employee to have COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

“We have implemented enhanced safety measures using recommendations from local, state, and national health experts to protect the public who need us, and our employees,” the release said.

Contact tracing shows the employee didn’t have close contact with members of the public while working. They are also identifying anyone other staff who may have been in close contact.

“In these trying times the safety of our employees and the public are our utmost concern. We continue to remain vigilant and praise this employee for taking swift action to prevent spread of the virus,” said Director Butler.

They did not say what position the employee serves at the department, only saying they will not release any further information about the employee in order to protect their privacy.

The employee is only showing mild symptoms of the virus.

