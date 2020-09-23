Advertisement

Riley County Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is taking proactive measures after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, this is the first employee to have COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

“We have implemented enhanced safety measures using recommendations from local, state, and national health experts to protect the public who need us, and our employees,” the release said.

Contact tracing shows the employee didn’t have close contact with members of the public while working.  They are also identifying anyone other staff who may have been in close contact.

“In these trying times the safety of our employees and the public are our utmost concern.  We continue to remain vigilant and praise this employee for taking swift action to prevent spread of the virus,” said Director Butler.

They did not say what position the employee serves at the department, only saying they will not release any further information about the employee in order to protect their privacy.

The employee is only showing mild symptoms of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD 501 discusses actions to keep students up to speed on curriculum during the school year

Updated: 5 minutes ago
As students adapt to the new school year shaped by the pandemic, educators are using the first weeks of the new year to make sure they are up to date on learning since the pandemic sent everyone home early last school year.

News

Mother says handcuffing of son does not promote trusting relationships with TPD

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The mother of an autistic 14-year-old boy is saying the handcuffing of her son does not promote trusting relationships between the community and the Topeka Police Department.

News

Gov. Kelly extends Driver’s License expiration dates

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has extended the amount of time drivers have to renew their licenses due to COVID-19.

Local

USD 501 discusses actions to keep students up to speed on curriculum during the school year

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
As students adapt to the new school year shaped by the pandemic, educators are using the first weeks of the new year to make sure they are up to date on learning since the pandemic sent everyone home early last school year.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 22 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Rolling Hills Health & Rehab facility identified as COVID-19 cluster by KDHE

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Rolling Hills Health & Rehab, a long-term care facility in Topeka, has made the Kansas Department of Health and Environments list of exposure sites with more than 20 active COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

News

Judge: prosecutors not in contempt in Chandler re-trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Fry
Prosecutors in the re-trial of Dana Lynn Chandler, who is charged in the shooting deaths of two people, aren’t in contempt of court when they didn’t file answers to a Chandler motion, the Shawnee County District Court judge hearing the case wrote.

News

Douglas Co. ‘Stepping Up’ to reduce number of inmates with mental illnesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County is joining the nationwide call to action to reduce the number of inmates with mental illnesses.

Coronavirus

Hiawatha USD 415 moves back to online learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hiawatha USD 415 is moving back to remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Decreasing Clouds, seasonal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Heating up tomorrow through Saturday