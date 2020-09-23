Advertisement

Riley Co. sees 265 new COVID-19 recoveries

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has 591 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,123 total recoveries.

The Riley County Health Department says it has 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 265 recoveries since its Monday report.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said it is caring for three COVID-19 positive patients currently whose symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.

According to RCHD, 13 cases from early September that had not been tracked through the state’s EpiTrax system have been identified and each of the patient’s recoveries has been added to the local recovery statistics as well as the total number of cases.

RCHD said it is sorting through records and is keeping an open line of communication with local health care providers to get the most accurate and up to date information.

According to the department, age statistics will not be shared, as the staff is continuing to double-check the data. It said age information will be included in the next report on Monday, Sept. 28. There will be no report on Friday, Sept. 25.

The health department said recent reports from contact tracing staff show patients are becoming more reluctant to give out close contact information after testing positive for COVID-19. It said it is absolutely essential for positive patents to share this information about the people they have spent more than 10 minutes within the two days before noticing symptoms or testing positive.

RCHD said if a person knows they have been in close contact with a positive patient, they should take action to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe. It said knowing someone is a close contact can keep residents from spreading the virus to others that may have serious complications. It said contact tracing staff will not reveal who the patient is when communicating with close contacts and sharing information does not cause negative reprecussions, but can help slow the spread of the virus.

RCHD said anyone that has symptoms of COVID-19, is a close contact of a positive patient or would like more information on testing should call their health care provider or the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

