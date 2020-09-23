Advertisement

RCPD asks for help locating truck

RCPD is attempting to locate a truck that may have been involved in a burglary.
RCPD is attempting to locate a truck that may have been involved in a burglary.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to keep an eye out for Ford F-150 Platinum Edition with a 60-day temporary license plate.

The Riley County Police Department says it is attempting to locate a truck that may have been involved in an attempted burglary on Sept. 20.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Do you recognize this truck? The suspect vehicle was involved in an attempted burglary and...

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

RCPD said the attempted burglary and tresspass happened at Taylore Make Sotrage on Tuttlle Creek Blvd. on Sept. 20.

The department said if anyone has information regarding the vehicle pictured, contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. It said using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify users for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Online tips may be reported here.

