Officers serving search warrant Wednesday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers were serving a search warrant Wednesday morning at an East Topeka residence as part of an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

The officers were on the scene for several hours at a house in the 500 block of S.E. Lamar. The location is a block west of S.E. California Avenue.

Authorities told 13 NEWS that the U.S. Marshals Service was the lead agency in the investigation.

Several Topeka police units were at the location as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers could be seen on the front porch of a home at 505 S.E. Lamar as well as going around the south side of the residence to the back yard.

A person who lives in the area said officers also were in the vicinity of S.E. 5th and Lamar late Tuesday afternoon.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the case or whether any arrests had been made.

