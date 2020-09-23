More COVID-19 cases reported in Brown County schools

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - More coronavirus cases have been reported at Brown County school;s, with a pair of staff members ordered to stay home for the next couple of weeks after testing positive for the illness, according to KNZA Radio.

Hiawatha Unified School District 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser said late Tuesday afternoon that a second staff member at Hiawatha Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

That came on the heels of another case at the school, which was reported Monday.

Moser said all areas of the building that the individuals used have been cleaned and disinfected, according to school district policy.

Both of the staff members won’t be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, according to KNZA.

In the meantime, contact tracing is in progress.

South Brown County Unified School District 430 reported two more positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Superintendent Jason Cline said the positive cases include a Horton High School student and a staff member who works in the district. Both of those individuals won’t be allowed back at school for at least 10 days, KNZA reports.

So far during the pandemic, there have been 105 positive coronavirus cases in Brown County. Three people remain in the hospital, 84 have recovered and three deaths have been reported.

