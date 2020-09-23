Mahomes named to TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of accolades to his name like League MVP and Super Bowl MVP. He was added to another list today.

TIME Magazine named Mahomes to its yearly 100 Most Influential People list.

Baseball legend Derek Jeter wrote the TIME article explaining why Mahomes made it to the list.

“That joy and loyalty drive his work ethic and the hours of practice and studying he puts in to be the best he can be.” Jeter said. “It drives his ability to stay calm, steady and focused when challenges arise, whether in the middle of the biggest game or over the course of a long season. And most important, it drives his competitive fire and strong leadership qualities, which just continue to grow.”

