KU Medical Center participates in new COVID-19 clinical trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Medical Center is now part of a new clinical trial testing treatments for COVID-19 patients not needing hospitalization.

The University of Kansas Medical Center says the study will focus on individuals infected with the COVID-19 virus with moderate to mild symptoms.

“ACTIV-2 is a creative trial design that provides a platform to allow you to get started and to introduce different agents as they become available,” said Mario Castro, M.D., principal investigator for the site. “New potential treatments can be added under the same trial protocol.”

According to KU, the first treatment that will be tested is a drug from Eli Lilly and Company, a one time IV dose of an antibody made to block a protein associated with COVID-19 in order to neutralize the virus.

“This monoclonal antibody was developed to specifically target the spike protein in COVID-19,” Castro said. “As physicians, we use monoclonal antibodies every day to treat other diseases, such as asthma or rheumatoid arthritis.”

KU Med said it is one of at least 40 sites participating in the trial and they are trying to recruit patients within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, or within seven days of a positive COVID-19 test.

“Once you get sick from this coronavirus, there are lingering effects from weeks to months,” Castro said. “If we could have a therapy that could lessen the length of that illness, it would be very powerful.”

As for now, KU Med said the FDA has only authorized Remdesivir for COVID-19, but it is for emergency use in hospitalized patients.

For more information on the trial, visit the National Institute of Health website.

