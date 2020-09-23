KS SHRM names Kansas HR Professional of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Council of the Society for Human Resources Management, Inc. has named Tami Seaman as the Kansas HR Professional of the Year for 2020.

The Kansas State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Inc. says it has named Tami Seaman, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, Director of People and Culture with Safehome in Overland Park, has been awarded the Trombold Achievement Award and named the Kansas HR Professional of the Year for 2020.

According to KS SHRM, Seaman accepted the award at the 31st annual KS SHRM Conference on Sept. 18. It said over 400 HR professionals attended the event.

“Congratulations to Tami for this well-deserved honor,” Shelbye Smith, Chair of the Trombold Selection Committee & Past Director of KS SHRM, said. “Our industry has faced difficult challenges this year, and her steadfast leadership is an example for all of us.”

KS SHRM said Seaman earned her bachelor’s degree in Personnel Management from the University of Central Missouri and her master’s degree in Adult and Continuing Education at Kansas State University.

According to the organization, along with two decades as an HR leader, Seaman has also served as President of her local SHRM chapter and was a past State Council Director and conference chair of KS SHRM.

KS SHRM said Seaman is the 29th recipient of the Trombold Achievement Award.

