KC man indicted with federal drug, gun charges

Antonio Wright has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges.
Antonio Wright has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Antonio Wright, 33, of Kansas City, Kan., has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to McAllister, the crimes are alleged to have happened on May 10, in Johnson County.

McAllister said if Wright is convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the firearm charge and up to 20 years and a fine of up to $1 million on each drug charge.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane on the case.

